NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Evolution “Evo” Cards Guide

NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Evolution “Evo” Cards are a big part of your NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Collection. Here’s what you need to know about them.

In NBA 2K23, MyTEAM is a game mode that allows players to collect player cards depicting past and current NBA players. These player cards then represent versions of pro players at different points of their careers. Hence, cards could represent the same players with completely different stats. Cards depicting the same player will not always play the same, so getting cards that depict the players at the primes of their careers will always be the chase cards of the entire collection.

Evolution Cards, on the other hand, depict players at one point in their career where they experience the biggest growth. In NBA 2K23, Evo Cards are player cards that track stats and have tied challenges to them – completing the challenges will unlock an upgrade that will promote the player card to a higher rarity (for example, from Emerald to Sapphire rarity), increasing the player card’s stats and overall rating.

Most NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Evo Cards have challenges that are easy enough to complete. Most of the challenges are tied to proficiencies that the players are already good at. For example, the Starter Joel Embiid card can grow from Sapphire to Ruby either by achieving a certain number of assists or dunks – two things that Embiid is good at. Some Evolution Cards also have more than one option for progression, allowing you to choose which stats the player card will grow depending on which challenge you complete.

Remember, though, that after completing the Challenges, the player cards will not evolve on their own. You will still have to manually go to the Evolution menu and evolve your player cards manually for you to receive their better version.