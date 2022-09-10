NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Locker Codes – All Active Locker Codes for MyTEAM

This year’s MyTEAM received great improvements this year, so there’s no wonder why so many players are into this game mode in NBA 2K23. So, to help out all NBA 2K23 MyTEAM players, we’re collating all of the active NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Locker Codes here for everyone’s benefit. Check out all of the MyTEAM Locker Codes in this article and get freebies for the spectacular game mode here.

NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Locker Codes

Here are all of the known MyTEAM Locker Codes released by NBA 2K MyTEAM:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY CONGRATS-HOF-MANU Trophy Case Card – Spurs 9/12/2022, 7:59 AM PT CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY Trophy Case Card – Heat 9/12/2022, 7:59 AM PT 2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23 #2KDay Option Pack 9/12/2022, 7:59 AM PT

That’s all of the NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Locker Codes for now.

With the new Trophy Case collection in NBA 2K23, players will be able to unlock rare cards for completing Trophy Case Cards. At launch, 2K is giving away two codes that will unlock Trophy Case Cards for the Spurs and for the Heat, which will help you get a jumpstart on your collection. Meanwhile, the 2K Day celebrations for NBA 2K23’s launch also brings about an Option Pack, which should give you new cards of your choice that will jumpstart your MyTEAM progression.

How to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

As to how you can unlock these locker codes, follow these instructions:

From the Main Menu, go to the MyTEAM Game Mode On the Home Tab, select the MyTEAM Community Hub From this screen, select the Locker Code from the lower right portion of the screen This will lead you to a screen where you can type the CODE written above for your MyTEAM Rewards

That’s a quick and simple way to redeem the locker codes you receive from NBA 2K23. Hopefully, this guide of ours helped you. Enjoy NBA 2K23 MyTEAM!