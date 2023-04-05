Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Here is everything you need to know about NBA 2K23’s Season 6: Answer the Call to Greatness including its release date, rewards, and patch notes.

NBA 2K23 Season 6 Release Date: April 7, 2023

Luka Doncic and Sue Bird will be the lead stars for NBA 2K23 Season 6: Answer the Call to Greatness, when it comes out on Friday, April 7, 2023, on all platforms. With new content and rewards, NBA 2K23 Season 6 isn’t slowing down as it runs its course through the upcoming NBA Playoffs. New stuff will be coming to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W, as follows:

MyCAREER : All-new apparel brands and rewards for players to grind for, including a Level 30 Jetpack, a Level 40 Glider, and a GOAT Mascot. Players can also unlock Core Badge Pattern Package 2 as a Level 39 Reward in Season 6.

: All-new apparel brands and rewards for players to grind for, including a Level 30 Jetpack, a Level 40 Glider, and a GOAT Mascot. Players can also unlock Core Badge Pattern Package 2 as a Level 39 Reward in Season 6. MyTEAM: Hero cards make a return with a Ruby Shaquille O’Neal as the Level 1 reward that can evolve up to Diamond-rated if his Evolution requirements are completed, a Ruby Sue Bird Coach Card as the Level 2 reward, and a Dark Matter Hakeem Olajuwon as the Level 40 reward. To help you in the grind, new collections will be released throughout Season 6 with powered-up heroes ready to take on your opponents on the MyTEAM battlegrounds. Season 6 will also see the return of Holographic, Unicorn, and Fire Basketball Cards.

Hero cards make a return with a Ruby Shaquille O’Neal as the Level 1 reward that can evolve up to Diamond-rated if his Evolution requirements are completed, a Ruby Sue Bird Coach Card as the Level 2 reward, and a Dark Matter Hakeem Olajuwon as the Level 40 reward. To help you in the grind, new collections will be released throughout Season 6 with powered-up heroes ready to take on your opponents on the MyTEAM battlegrounds. Season 6 will also see the return of Holographic, Unicorn, and Fire Basketball Cards. The W: Updates include weekly and season rewards, including a Sandy Brondello Coach Card, T-Shirts, and more.

Updates include weekly and season rewards, including a Sandy Brondello Coach Card, T-Shirts, and more. 2K Beats: New songs from the likes of Premo Rice, Trippie Redd & Lil B, King Louie, Jovanie, ChapD & JohnG and Angel McCoughtry.

NBA 2K23 Season 6 Rewards

Check back here on Friday for a full list of the Season 6 Rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER!

MyTEAM

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Level 1: Ruby Shaquille O’Neal

Level 2: Ruby Sue Bird Coach Card

Level 3:

Level 4:

Level 5:

Level 6:

Level 7:

Level 8:

Level 9:

Level 10:

Level 11:

Level 12:

Level 13:

Level 14:

Level 15:

Level 16:

Level 17:

Level 18:

Level 19:

Level 20:

Level 21:

Level 22:

Level 23:

Level 24:

Level 25:

Level 26:

Level 27:

Level 28:

Level 29:

Level 30:

Level 31:

Level 32:

Level 33:

Level 34:

Level 35:

Level 36:

Level 37:

Level 38:

Level 39:

Level 40: Dark Matter Hakeem Olajuwon

MyCAREER

Level 1:

Level 2:

Level 3:

Level 4:

Level 5:

Level 6:

Level 7:

Level 8:

Level 9:

Level 10:

Level 11:

Level 12:

Level 13:

Level 14:

Level 15:

Level 16:

Level 17:

Level 18:

Level 19:

Level 20:

Level 21:

Level 22:

Level 23:

Level 24:

Level 25:

Level 26:

Level 27:

Level 28:

Level 29:

Level 30: Jetpack (Previous-Gen)

Level 31:

Level 32:

Level 33:

Level 34:

Level 35:

Level 36:

Level 37:

Level 38:

Level 39: Core Badge Pattern Package 2 (Current-Gen)

Level 40: Glider (Current-Gen) / GOAT Mascot (Previous-Gen)

NBA 2K23 Season 6 Patch Notes

We’re headed to the NBA Playoffs season, and the Call to Greatness requires players to really hit the gas and put their all into this game for this season, whether you’re on current-gen or previous-gen consoles. The City and the GOAT Boat are both refurbished to include a lot of new aesthetic updates to get you in the mood for the Playoffs. The most important gameplay update for Season 6 is the Core Badge Pattern Package 2, which should expand the way you play the game. But to get there, you’ll have to get to Level 39 first. Current-Gen only.

In The W and MyTEAM, you will have a lot more things to collect, with new stuff coming in for both game modes. The W gets a lot of new content that is also spilling into MyTEAM, as new WNBA Coach Cards are added to the game.

For more information, you can check out the complete Courtside Report for this update, and let 2K know how you feel about the game in their 8-minute NBA 2K Community Survey until April 10, 2023.