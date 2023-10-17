NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 6 includes more questions, and in the words of Gandalf , they are “Questions that need answering”. In case you don't know, 2KTV is a weekly show viewable on the game (and on various other platforms) which includes a wide variety of content. Hosted by Chris Manning and Alexis Morgan, the show offers interviews, upcoming content, and news around the game. However, most fans love to watch the show because it's peppered with questions. So without further ado, let's take a look at all the questions and answers for episode 6.

NBA 2K24 – All Answers For 2KTV Episode 6

Which of these MyPlayer templates has the highest 3-Point rating? Answer: Klay Thompson Last season, Pistons GT beat Team 2KTV by how many points? Answer: 12 When did Coach Du win the NBA 2K League Coach of the Year award? Answer: Season 1 Who did Pistons GT recently trade a 2025 first-round pick for? Answer: Jomar Which Badge improves the defender’s ability to defend post moves? Answer: Post Lockdown Which Badge increases the ability to successfully steal from ball-handlers? Answer: Glove Dikembe Mutombo and this player won four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards? Answer: Ben Wallace When is Opening Day of the 2023-24 NBA season? Answer: October 24

Each correct answer rewards you with 200 VC, which means 1,600 VC can be all yours as long as you know the answers.

Overall, that wraps it up for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 6 Answers. Make sure to keep checking back with us for all the latest episodes and answers in the series. Additionally, players who submit their own highlights might get to see their clips on the show. Furthermore, they also receive an extra VC reward for their sweet moves. Lastly, make sure to check out our guides for previous episodes in case you missed them.

2KTV might just be the easiest way to earn VC, and you at least get some entertainment by watching it.

NBA 2K24 launched back in September for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. ClutchPoints reviewed the PS5 version of the game, giving it a 9.5/10.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.