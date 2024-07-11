Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is NBA 2K24's next GOAT Series item in MyTEAM. The 8-time All-Star and 2 time MVP joins other legendary players like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and more. These GOAT Series item cards will bolster your MyTEAM, as they're arguably among the best items in the game. Without further ado, we'll show you everything you need to learn about the latest GOAT series item.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM is adding GOAT Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday, July 12th, 2024. All of the G.O.A.T. Series Giannis Antetokounmpo player items include:

G.O.A.T. Giannis Antetokounmpo

100 Overall Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dark Matter Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF|PG)

Dark Matter Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF|SG)

Dark Matter Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF|SF)

Dark Matter Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF|C)

Dark Matter Giannis Antetokounmpo Challenge Reward*

*In order to earn the Dark Matter Giannis Antetokounmpo Challenge Reward item, score 50 points and earn any rebounds with any player(s). Essentially, you need to match Giannis' performance from Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Giannis, also known as “The Greek Freak” is one of the best players in the league right now. The 15th overall pick from the 2013 NBA draft helped his Bucks win their second championship in Franchise history. He also earned the Finals MVP award, as he demolished the Phoenix Suns.

And for someone with his physical stature, Antetokounmpo is a relatively durable player. He's never played less than 61 games in a season, and the man turns 30 in December. Of course, injuries did prevent him from playing in the 2024 NBA playoffs, which hopefully isn't a foreshadowing of things to come.

But Bucks fans at least won't have to worry about him leaving town for awhile. He signed a three-year extension in 2023, keeping him with the team while he's still in his prime. If Damian Lillard stick around for another year, then we can at least expect the Bucks to be a strong playoff contender. But we'll see if age finally catches up to the two legendary players.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about the latest NBA 2K24 GOAT Series for Giannis Antetokounmpo. We wish you the best of luck in earning these special inserts. In other news, NBA 2K25 was finally revealed earlier this week, showing off the release date along with the series' new cover athletes. PC players will also be able to enjoy the same experience as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, meaning they can explore The City and enjoy the MyNBA eras.

For more NBA 2K24 content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of time to earn the Season 8 rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

