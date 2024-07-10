PC players looking forward to NBA 2K25 this year have some good news in store for them. For years now, NBA 2K players on PC couldn't enjoy the same experience as New Gen players did (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). But now, it seems like those days will be over soon, as NBA 2K25 on PC will run like the New Gen versions of the game. What does this mean, and what new benefits can PC players look forward to this year? Let's find out.

Will NBA 2K25 on PC Run Like The New Gen Versions (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)?

Fortunately for PC players, NBA 2K25 will run like the New Gen versions of the game. This means you'll get to play a version of the game comparable to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Previously, PC players had to play Current gen versions of NBA 2K games, which offers the same experience as the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions.

What Does NBA 2K25 On New Gen Offer PC players?

Firstly, the new Gen version of NBA 2K25 offers ProPLAY Technology. This new tech uses real footage of actual NBA players to create more authentic player movement. In terms of gameplay, your experience will feel closer to the real game than ever before.

Additionally, MyCAREER players on NBA 2K25 PC can enjoy a new, more compact version of The City to explore. But if you're more of a MyNBA player, don't worry, because you'll be able to enjoy the different Eras, including a new sixth Era.

Lastly, players will have access to The W content, which is a mode dedicated to the WNBA teams and players. While NBA 2K25 will offer more exciting new changes, these three big features alone already sound great for the PC version.

NBA 2K25 Specs & Minimum Requirements for PC

We'll update this page later today with PC requirements to help player understand what they'll need to play the game. The game will become available for pre-order later today on Steam. The game becomes available for pre-order on Steam at 10 AM PT on July 10th, 2024.

Also, when we say New and Current Gen, we're going based off 2K's definitions:

New Gen – PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Current Gen – PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

That might seem confusing, considering that some players consider the PS5 and Xbox Series X to now be the current generation of systems. After all, they did release back in 2020, and they're much easier to get now then when they first launched. Nevertheless, we're sticking with 2K's definitions of New and Current Gen

In other news, check out all the new cover athletes for NBA 2K25. Celtics' star Jayson Tatum graces the cover of the game's standard edition. He and WNBA player A'ja Wilson also share a spot on the All-Star edition cover together. Speaking of Wilson, she'll be this year's NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition cover athlete. Lastly, Hall of fame inductee Vince Carter will be on the game's Hall of Fame edition cover.

If you're still playing NBA 2K24, try redeeming the latest locker codes. And you can always check out the latest episodes of NBA 2KTV to receive some much needed VC. We look forward to seeing NBA 2K25 on PC later this year!

