The NBA 2K24 Baller Edition offers players the latest NBA 2K title, 50K VC, and more for a great value. This console exclusive version of NBA 2K24 comes to both generations of systems, meaning both new and current-gen players can grab it. Overall, if you don't currently own 2K24 and were considering getting it, this new edition provides a wallet-friendly option. Without further ado, let's see everything included.

NBA 2K24 Baller Edition Release Date

The NBA 2K24 Baller Edition released on February 21st for Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S, and releases on February 28th for PS4/PS5. It costs $19.99 USD plus tax and includes the following:

NBA 2K24 (Base Game)

50K VC

Black Leather Biker Jacket for MyPLAYER

MyTEAM Diamond Option Pack (Choose one card from Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, JR Smith, Grant Hill, DeMarcus Cousins, David Robinson)

Overall, for about $20 you're getting the latest 2K game along with 50 VC, a MyPLAYER cosmetic item, and a MyTEAM Diamond Option Pack. It's not a bad deal, considering we're still about 6-7 months away from the next 2K title. However, if you already own 2K24, then you're better off just buying VC separately or earn it for free.

The announcement came shortly after the NBA 2K24 Season 5 details were revealed. Season 5, which begins this Friday, offers players a more MyTEAM, MyCAREEE, and The W Online content. 2K24 Season 5 is headlined by Phoenix Suns' superstar Devin Booker, who graced the cover of last year's installment, NBA 2K23. This new Baller Edition of 2K24 comes at a perfect time, with a brand new season to kick it off.

It's typical for sports game developers to release a discounted version of their sports titles long after the initial launch. Overall, it's a good marketing tactic to reach out to anyone who's still on the fence about getting their game.

