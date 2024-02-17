2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning.

We've got the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 24 Answers to help you earn some much needed VC. For newcomers to NBA 2K, 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from fan highlights, developer and player interviews, and much more. However, we know most people people watch to answer the questions and receive free VC. Without further ado, let's check out all the answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 24.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 24 Answers

73rd 97 9 Derrick Rose Luol Deng The LeBron Era 1971 Any 4 Swag's Any

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 24. To correctly answer a question, press the corresponding button that matches the answer you want to select. Take your time when answering questions, and try not to skip ahead so you don't lose order of the questions. As long as you take your time, you'll earn VC in the easiest way possible in 2K24.

New episodes of NBA 2K24 2KTV release every Friday, with a few exceptions. Furthermore, the developers like to throw in at least one freebie. Therefore, you usually receive some VC for watching a whole episode. Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the show, its structure, and and when the new release is.

Overall, 2K24 2KTV makes for the easiest way to earn VC in-game. Furthermore, it makes for a great time waster if you find yourself waiting for someone to hop online or for another game to update. We definitely recommend watching it, with episodes averaging around 20 minute.

In other news, NBA 2K24 Season 4 comes to an end soon, with Season 5 beginning next week. Therefore, make sure to earn all the remaining free rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. And as always, redeem the latest locker codes for even more free in-game content. If you want a break from 2K and want to try another basketball game, NBA Infinite releases this week, bringing a new mobile NBA experience with fully licensed teams.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for the latest news in gaming!