The new NBA 2K24 New Year Event in MyTEAM offers more Diamond Players up for grabs, including Knicks' Legend Patrick Ewing. This new events also gives players the chance to earn a Diamond RJ Barrett, making for a little New York Knicks-themed event. Participate in the event and rack wins for a chance to earn player items, custom basketballs, MTP, and more.

NBA 2K24 New Year Event Release Date & Rewards

New Year's Event is live! 🥳 Pick up W's in MyTEAM and earn packs to collect 💎 Patrick Ewing and 💎 RJ Barrett from The Exchange! These two can also be played together to form a 94 OVR Dynamic Duo! pic.twitter.com/UncwO0xckH — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) December 27, 2023

The NBA 2K24 New Year Event begins on December 27th, 2023. Overall, this event allows players to earn Diamond 94 OVR player items for Patrick Ewing and RJ Barrett. Together, this duo of Knicks makes up for an exciting pair to have on your MyTEAM.

There's nothing we can say about Ewing that hasn't already been said. The 11-time NBA All-Star gave Knicks fans hope every season. Although he never won an NBA Championship, Ewing helped his team reach the postseason 14 times. And although he never earned a ring, you could never blame something like that on one individual. As part of your MyTEAM collection, Ewing makes for a completely destructive force on defense, while also being a solid scorer.

Adding RJ Barrett to the mix seems like an interesting choice on 2K's part. The young shooting guard hasn't been bad, but still has yet to really shine for his team. Nevertheless, you can usually expect Barrett to play at a professional level and keep the team alive. Hopefully New York sees this kid blossom into something incredible.

NBA 2K24 also plans to release Showtime today in MyTEAM, which offers even more Diamond players to use in MyTEAM. Overall, these three players come to the Player Market & Pack Market (All Diamond 94 OVR):

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

J.R. Smith

DeMarcus Cousins

Showtime is coming tomorrow! 🍿 💎 Zion Williamson

💎 J.R. Smith

💎 DeMarcus Cousins pic.twitter.com/8TGYd858DT — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) December 26, 2023

Make sure to add Patrick Ewing and several other Diamond Players to your MyTEAM collections to bolster your team in NBA 2K24. Overall, December has been quite a month for NBA 2K24. From new Locker Codes and new events, Season 3 has been the best in terms of overall content. Hopefully Season 4 kicks off the new year with tons of more content.

