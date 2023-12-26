Overall, this event runs for a limited time, but offers VC, Gatorade Boosts and more.

The new NBA 2K24 80's Era Signature Event allows players to get some much needed VC, all while playing against AI players. Overall, this event runs for a limited time, but offers VC, Gatorade Boosts and more. Additionally, earning a win streak of eight nets you a few additional goodies. Therefore, we recommend checking out this new event

NBA 2K24 80's Era Signature Event Release Date – How To Get VC From The Event

Throwing it back to the 80's Era starting today 😎 Head to the Signature Event Center in The City to start your winning streak and earn rewards💪 pic.twitter.com/S8I0CWYocx — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) December 26, 2023

The NBA 2K24 80's Era Signature event runs from December 26th, 8 AM PST to December 28th, 8 PM PST. To earn any VC from the event, players must earn a win streak of at least three. However, just playing one game earns you five Gatorade Boosts and five Skill boosts. Additionally, each tier of win streak gets you VC, and the following rewards:

Play One Game Gatorade Boost (5) Skill Boost (5)

Tier 3 – Win Streak of 3 Skill Boost (5) Gatorade Boost (5) VC (5,000) Era Challenge Basketball (Red, White Blue)

Tier 2 – Win Streak of 6 Skill Boost (10) Gatorade Boost (10) VC (10,000) Era Challenge Basketball (Red, White Blue) Era Challenge Name Plate

Tier 3 – Win Streak of 8 Skill Boost (25) Gatorade Boost (25) VC (25,000) Era Challenge Basketball Era Challenge Jersey Era Challenge Name Plate



This event setup allows for 3v3 matchups against the AI. Therefore, just find a solid group of buddies to play with and keep winning against AI opponents. Overall, this challenge shouldn't be difficult for seasoned 2K players. Your opponents consist of real NBA players from the 1980s, fitting in with the theme of the event.

However, do not take the AI lightly, as winning eight in a row seems easier than it looks. But, just play smart and you should end up 25K VC richer. Additionally, the Gatorade Boosts, Skill Boosts, and cosmetics make for a nice added touch.

Unlike the Poseidon Reef Event, this event does not offer rewards for those who earned the highest win streak. However, it also doesn't require 15 wins in a row to earn the best rewards. Additionally, the 80's Era streak of eight reward offers the same items as the 15 streak reward for the Poseidon Reef event (barring event-themed items).

If that's not enough VC for you, feel free to participate in the 1 Million VC giveaway. You still have until January 1st to participate, which only requires an X (formerly, Twitter) account. Additionally, check out the latest locker codes for more VC.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.