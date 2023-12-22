Overall, we're excited to share with you the predicted winners for the NBA Christmas games via NBA 2K24.

To celebrate the annual NBA Christmas Games, we decided to simulate each matchup using NBA 2K24. From the Knicks upsetting the Bucks, to a nail-biter between Boston and L.A., these predictions came out pretty interestingly. Overall, we're excited to share with you the predicted winners for the NBA Christmas games via NBA 2K24.

Predicting NBA on Christmas Game Winners With NBA 2K24

Overall, in this series we just simulate full, 12-minute four period NBA games with NBA 2K24. We used the latest depth charts and injury updates to decide the player lineups. However, other than that, we kept things mostly the same and just let it play out. Overall, the matchups certainly held some interesting results.

NBA 2K24 Simulates – Bucks 120 – Knicks 121

Team 1 2 3 4 T Bucks 31 38 25 26 120 Knicks 27 35 29 30 121

Despite taking a 69-62 lead at half, the Knicks found a way to contain both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Julius Randle could somehow not be stopped, scoring 33 points, with 7 assists and 4 rebounds.

Additionally, Lillard uncharacteristically completed 35% of his FG attempts, which especially seemed to affect him in the second half. Regardless, the Bucks kept it close, despite struggling to maintain their offensive efforts. The Knicks almost lost a 115-110 lead, but fortunately never lost it.

NBA 2K24 Simulates – Warriors 91 – Nuggets 114

Team 1 2 3 4 T Warriors 17 23 26 25 91 Nuggets 25 30 32 27 114

The Warriors took advantage of a Draymond Green-less Warriors team and contained the team to just Steph Curry. Despite Curry's 30 points, the rest of the Warriors team struggled to produce points. In fact, no player other than Curry scored more than 15 points in the whole affair.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray tore it up, scoring a combined 88 points in the affair. Jokic's 40 points were the highest of any player in this simulation, a testament to his 99 OVR in the game. With the win, the Nuggets improve to 20-10 in an effort to catch up to the Timberwolves.

NBA 2K24 Simulates – Celtics 101 – Lakers 98

Team 1 2 3 4 T Celtics 20 21 28 32 101 Lakers 15 33 24 26 98

There's nothing better than a classic matchup between the Lakers and Celtics, and this game proved to be no exception. This matchup first felt really defensive, until the Lakers set the precedent in the 2nd period. Up 48-41, L.A. was unable to hold onto the lead, which slowly fell into Boston's hands.

Despite 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists from King James, the Celtics managed to keep the rest of the L.A. roster locked down. Overall, outside of a strong 2nd period, the Lakers offense was unable to produce great numbers.

NBA 2K24 Simulates – 76ers 111 – Heat 107

Team 1 2 3 4 T 76ers 19 35 30 27 111 Heat 27 23 32 25 107

The 76ers need to prove a lot this year, especially with their third head coach in seven seasons. They started off sloppy, but made up for it with a strong 2nd period. The rest of the game saw both teams duke it out pretty evenly, creating for an interesting match.

Embiid scored 30 points, keeping his PPG above 30 this season so far. Tyrese Maxey also played well, with 22 points, 2 rebounds, and 9 assists. Maxey and Embiid make a special pair, but one that needs a bit more firepower come playoff time.

NBA 2K24 Simulates – Mavericks 119 – Suns 113

Team 1 2 3 4 T Mavericks 29 35 29 26 119 Suns 29 33 23 28 113

The Mavericks and Suns kept it close until the Mavericks finally extended their lead in the third period. Despite a late rally from the Suns, which saw the team create a 10-2 run in the fourth period, their efforts were in vain. They ultimately ended up losing the final game on Christmas Night.

Luka Doncic led the team in scoring, with 32 points, 1 rebound, and 6 assists. Derrick Jones almost secretly had his first triple-double game, with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists. He ultimately helped Doncic finish in the paint, securing another Mavericks victory.

Overall that wraps up the NBA Games on Christmas simulated by NBA 2K24. We hope you enjoy the games. More importantly, we wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.