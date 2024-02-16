Perhaps outside of His Airness himself, there's no better candidate for the honor.

NBA 2K24 is adding its first ever 100 OVR MyTEAM Player item in the form of NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Perhaps outside of His Airness himself, there's no better candidate for the honor. Throughout his illustrious NBA career, Abdul-Jabbar ended up bringing in six Championships, six MVP awards, 19 All-Star Nods, and much, much more. To list all of his accomplishments would require me to write a novel, so let me save you from that and show you how to get his 100 OVR MyTEAM item in 2K24!

How Do You Get 100 OVR Kareem-Abdul Jabbar in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM?

The first ever 100 OVR MyTEAM card is coming to All-Star Packs tomorrow! 💯 Look for Kareem plus Galaxy Opal Starters and Pink Diamond Reserves 🤩 Learn more in the MyTEAM Playbook: https://t.co/olF22ehv5j pic.twitter.com/R8lVmxg1Qb — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) February 15, 2024

You can get a 100 OVR Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM as a special insert in NBA All-Star Packs & Boxes starting Friday, February 16th. Overall, this newest selection of player cards make their way to the Player & Pack Market today! All of the All-Star Special Insert Collections include:

98 OVR Galaxy Opal LeBron James

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Giannis Antetokounmpo

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Joel Embiid

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Shai Gligeous-Alexander

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Luka Doncic

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Kevin Durant

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Nikola Jokic

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Jayson Tatum

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Tyrese Haliburton

98 OVR Galaxy Opal Damian Lillard

Additionally, the NBA All-Star Reserves Collection Reward: Galaxy Opal NBA All-Star Starter includes:

96 OVR Pink Diamond Stephen Curry

96 OVR Pink Diamond Devin Booker

96 OVR Pink Diamond Donovan Mitchell

96 OVR Pink Diamond Anthony Davis

96 OVR Pink Diamond Paolo Banchero

96 OVR Pink Diamond Jaylen Brown

96 OVR Pink Diamond Kawhi Leonard

96 OVR Pink Diamond Paul George

96 OVR Pink Diamond Julius Randle

96 OVR Pink Diamond Anthony Edwards

96 OVR Pink Diamond Bam Adebayo

96 OVR Pink Diamond Karl-Anthony Towns

96 OVR Pink Diamond Jalen Brunson

96 OVR Pink Diamond Tyrese Maxey

96 OVR Pink Diamond Trae Young

96 OVR Pink Diamond Scottie Barnes

Overall, 27 new player items, including the 100 OVR Kareem, make their way into 2K24 MyTEAM this weekend! Furthermore, the 2K team has constantly been updating the MyTEAM section with Path To All Star items which offer even more players. Overall, there's no shortage of content to keep you entertained throughout the All-Star Break.

This new promotion goes a step above the 99 Overall Rated Dark Matter cards, which made their debut in 2K21. While only a one point OVR difference, the 100 OVR Kareem is literally unstoppable. The card represents how Abdul-Jabbar dominated as both an offensive and defensive player. After all, he ended up with 11 Defensive Team honors (five First Team, six Second Team), while becoming a two-time scoring Champion in his career.

The former center easily stands among the best players in NBA history. While many love to debate the topic of Jordan vs LeBron, we know Abdul-Jabbar has a spot up there as well. Unfortunately, I feel like many amazing Centers, such as Tim Duncan, find it difficult to nab as much attention as say a Shooting Guard, Point Guard, or Power Forward. However, we might be seeing that trend change soon, with Wemby catching the league by storm.

The official All-Star Game takes place this Sunday, February 18th, 2024. While we won't see All-Star candidates like Joel Embiid or Julius Randle, it should still make for an entertaining game. Nevertheless, it's a great time for players to get healthy as we enter the final stretch of the NBA season.

And that wraps up everything you need to know about the latest content drops for 2K24 MyTEAM. Feel free to check out the Seasons Playbook to discover all the latest additions to 2K24. Furthermore, always check out the newest locker codes for more in-game content. Lastly, a new episode of 2KTV drops tonight, so check it out for some free VC!

