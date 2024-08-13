NBA 2K25 MyGM Mode makes its next-gen debut this year, letting players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC enjoy the experience of being a general manager. Furthermore, MyGM also receives tons of new improvements including new backstories and upgrades to existing features. Without further ado, let's see everything new in NBA 2K25 MyGM

Everything You Need to Know About NBA 2K25 MyGM

For the first time ever, NBA 2K25 players on next-gen (PS5, XSX, PC) can play the MyGM mode, which puts you in the shoes of a general manager.

The first thing you'll do in MyGM is select your backstory which determines your initial attributes and more. Whether you begin as an ex-scout, ex-player, or just somebody rich in connections, you'll be able to decide who you are before your experience even begins. Overall, NBA 2K25 MyGM features six different attributes:

Offensive Coaching – Improves offensive attributes of the team

Defensive Coaching – Improve defensive attributes of the team

Sports Medicine – Improves team's training and reduces fatigue impact and injuries

Business – Improves team attendance

Charisma – Affects team morale, contract negotiations, and trades

Analytics – Improves scouting

Improving any of these attributes unlocks conversation option opportunities where you can boost morale or make risky promises.

Perks

When you complete Goals in NBA 2K25 MyGM, you earn XP and level up. Every time you level up, you earn both attribute points and perks. The latter are unique abilities that offer significant upgrades to your GM's specific skills. Your backstory also equips you with, but you also earn an additional one in at levels 4,8,12 and 16, and 20.

At level 12, every backstory picks their own Ultimate Perk, exclusive to each story. For example, an Ex-Players begin with the Former Player Perk, which helps boost their chemistry with players. And at level 12, you can select the Lionheart perk, which keeps your players warm and starting players hot when in the playoffs (Facing elimination).

Overall, NBA 2K25 MyGM features 55 total Perks at launch, with more set to release later on.

Goals & Conversations

As we mentioned earlier, each attribute unlocks different conversations with different staff members and players. As the GM, you need to manage everyone's goals as well as the ones they set for you. This year, MyGM features less impactful conversations to prevent the player from feeling overwhelmed. Therefore, expect less of the constant chit-chats, and more of the nitty gritty of MyGM.

Again, your backstory and attribute ratings can help or hinder you during conversations. The higher your Charisma, the more likely you can please players and staff members with reasonable goals that satisfy everyone. Your governor wants three rings? Let's see if you can talk them down to just a conference finals appearance and work from there.

However, not all routes unlocked via attributes make for the best option. Furthermore, harder objectives reward you with more XP. So if you feel confident in your team, take the risks that will net you more XP and help you level up.

MyGM Building & Leaderboards

PS5, XSX, and PC players can roam around the new MyGM building, which where you'll spend much of your time. For example, if the Governor wants a meeting, you receive a notification in your calendar and other landing menus. Step into the MyGM building and get to work with your Staff Members.

Lastly, Ranked mode from MyNBA now ties into MyGM. See how fast you can reach level 20 and compare your results with others! If you fail to fulfill your duties as a GM you'll be fired and forced to restart. And that's where the challenge and fun of MyGM comes in. It's up to you to bring greatness to your franchise from outside of the court.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about NBA 2K25's MyGM mode. We look forward to seeing the different backstories and how the experience feels on next-gen systems. In other news, the developers also released new info about MyNBA and its newest Steph Era.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.