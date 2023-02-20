The 2023 NBA All-Star Game, being held in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a celebration of the game of basketball. 24 of the best players in the world come together to put on a show for the fans every year. LeBron James, to no one’s surprise, was enjoying the spotlight with some early highlight reel plays.

During the first quarter, James got to the tin, tossed the ball off the backboard to himself and threw it down with force.

LeBron James off the backboard to HIMSELF 😱 pic.twitter.com/o5WQEJ44Em — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Ascending Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum apparently thought he could do it better. On the next possession, Tatum matched James going off the backboard to himself for a jam. This one looked a bit smoother.

Of course, there was no defense to speak of, as is custom in the NBA All-Star Game. However, with some of the recent rule changes, particularly re-setting the score each quarter and raising money for charity for the leading team, has at least injected some effort as the clock winds down.

Both James and Tatum were very aggressive early, but James did one better. He pulled up from about 40 feet and nailed a triple, one of the few to be made by either team early on. James finished the first quarter with nine points, Tatum had 13.

This year’s version of the NBA All-Star Game is a bit different. Team LeBron and Team Giannis chose their teams live on television, less than an hour prior to tip off. Giannis made some very interesting decisions, including accidentally choosing a starter, Ja Morant, as a reserve.