The NBA All-Star Game is always a fun event and an opportunity for players to get out on the court and do things that they may not ordinarily get to do during regular NBA games. For Ja Morant, the NBA All-Star Game is just another opportunity for him to show off his electrifying arsenal of highlight worthy dunks. He pulled one off in the All-Star game on Sunday prompting a host of reactions from both fans and fellow players. Morant found himself on the break and threw down a double clutch reverse dunk which drew a hilarious reaction from fellow All-Star Luka Doncic.

"I can do that too. Nobody gives me the chance." Luka Doncic to Ja Morant after his double clutch reverse dunk 😂pic.twitter.com/emerOd8LBv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Luka Doncic has thrown down some dunks at times but he’s yet to throw down one like Ja Morant did on Sunday at the All-Star Game. Regardless, both players are most definitely among the faces of the NBA moving forward. Morant has been averaging 27.3 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Likewise, Doncic has been averaging a career-high 33.3 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals with shooting splits of 50.5 percent shooting from the field, 34.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Both Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies and Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are hoping to have a strong final stretch of the season following the All-Star break as they look to make deep postseason runs.