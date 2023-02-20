When it was announced that the draft for the NBA All-Star Game would take place immediately before the game, it built up some excitement and paved the way for some hilarity to ensue. Sure enough, there were laughs abound right at the beginning when Giannis Antetokounmpo selected Ja Morant with his third pick in the NBA All-Star Game draft. It wasn’t a bad pick as Morant is one of the most explosive players in the NBA, there was only one problem. Morant was voted in as a starter meaning he was not eligible to be selected in the draft yet. Giannis ultimately went with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, much to the amusement of fellow team captain LeBron James.

Lmao Giannis selected Ja Morant to be on his team, despite being one of the All-Star starters 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8dpgIW5RvV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

On one hand, you can’t really blame Giannis Antetokounmpo for trying to select Ja Morant as quick as possible. After all, the Grizzlies star has gotten better every season he’s been in the NBA. This season, Morant has been averaging 27.3 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.6 percent from the free-throw line. Giannis ultimately was able to select Morant when the starters portion began.

Throughout the draft, the banter and explanations from both LeBron James and Giannis were hilarious and brought a nice element to NBA All-Star Game. The NBA may have found something with allowing the team captains to select the teams immediately before the game and it’s something the league should continue with All-Star weekends to come.