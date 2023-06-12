Ahead of Monday's withdrawal deadline, 7-foot Serbian standout Tristan Vukcevic will remain in the 2023 NBA Draft, a source confirmed to ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony. Vukcevic had a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine, scoring 21 points in 17 minutes in the lone game he played.

The 20-year-old is ESPN's No. 35 prospect in the Draft, and very well could be a first-round pick come the end of June. Many scouts had not seen Vukcevic live due to his inconsistent role and minutes for his Serbian club, KK Partizan, ahead of the NBA Draft Combine.

“The Serbian center is among the more offensively gifted bigs in the draft class, but projects as a potential second-rounder due to concerns about his defensive viability and NBA readiness,” wrote ESPN's Jeremy Woo back in May.

That was before his standout performance at the Combine, which could vault him into first-round consideration.

“A productive day or two could cement Vukcevic as someone worth drafting, particularly due to how thin this class is up front — only two true centers, Nnaji and Duke's Dereck Lively II, currently rank inside our top 40, and neither will scrimmage,” wrote Woo. “NBA teams will be hoping to see some of these bigs separate themselves from the pack.”

It looks like Vukcevic has done that, and could fit a need for an NBA team looking for a tall center with good skill around the rim.

“Vukcevic's combination of size and shooting ability is extremely enticing as a potential floor-spacer and rebounder at the next level,” wrote Sports Illustrated in their draft profile.

“For now, he appears to be well on a solid path to get his name called at some point during the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. However, he's got the potential to even end up being a late first rounder with a good pre-draft process.”

It will be intriguing to see whether Tristan Vukcevic has indeed done enough to have his name called in the first round of the NBA Draft on Jun. 22 in Brooklyn.