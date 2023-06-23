The Miami Heat selected Jaime Jaquez with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Jaquez, a UCLA basketball product, is an interesting player. Some experts thought he'd get selected in the late portion of the first round, while others expected him to be drafted right around the No. 18 pick. One thing that most fans seem to agree on is that Jaquez is the perfect “Heat Culture” player.

“There’s never been a more HEAT pick than Jamie Jaquez Jr,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Jaquez definitely fits into the Heat culture. Solid pick,” another fan wrote.

Reporter Andy Katz raved about the pick of Jaquez.

“Love this pick for @MiamiHEAT!!!! We called It on our @NBATV mock draft show Wednesday. Jaime Jaquez Jr., of @UCLAMBB is the perfect pick for the Heat.”

Anthony F. Irwin agreed.

“Jaime Jaquez was born to play for the Miami Heat lol.”

There was speculation prior to the NBA Draft that Miami would trade their No. 18 pick. In the end, the Heat decided to keep the selection and draft Jaquez.

Jaquez fits with Miami because of his style of play. He's a talented athlete who hustles on a consistent basis. Jaquez isn't a player who will ever make an excuse and should add to the Heat's winning culture. There's a reason everyone seems to think this pick just makes sense.

Jaquez still has areas of his game where he can improve. That said, it would not be surprising to see him immediately impact Miami in his rookie season.