Pistons finalizing NBA Draft Day trade with Hornets — but it’s not for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons did exactly what everyone expected on Thursday when they selected Cade Cunningham as the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite there being no surprises with their top selection, the Pistons have been quite active on draft day. As a matter of fact, they are reportedly on the brink of pulling off a trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving a couple of second-round picks.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the Pistons are closing in on a deal that will send Mason Plumlee and their second-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for the No. 57 pick:

Detroit is finalizing a trade to send C Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick to Charlotte for the No. 57 pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

This is by no means a blockbuster deal for the Pistons, and honestly, they don’t need any of that smoke right now. They just brought in arguably the most talented players in the draft to Detroit in Cunningham and it is clear that they’re looking forward to building around the highly-touted point guard. The future is bright in Motor City and it does appear as though the Pistons now have their hands on their cornerstone superstar of the future.

For his part, Mason Plumlee joined Detroit as a free agent during the offseason. He put pen to paper on a three-year deal worth $25 million, which will now fall into the lap of the Hornets. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 10.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists with Detroit last season, starting all 56 games for the squad. It remains to be seen if he fits in Charlotte’s long-term plans or if the Hornets will decide to trade him again prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

