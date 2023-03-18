Metropolitans 92 big man Victor Wembanyama has become an NBA Draft sensation.

Standing tall at 7-foot-3, the lanky power forward is a human highlight reel, with the social media age only adding to the sensationalism that surrounds the Frenchman. As Wembanyama has made waves with his relatively unique combination of size and skill, there are those that can’t imagine the frontcourt focal piece in any jersey but the one from their favorite team.

This includes the San Antonio Spurs, a franchise that has an excellent history in regard to drafting All-Star big men. On Saturday, the San Antonio-based fanfare surrounding Wembanyama continued, with local artist Nik Soupe taking to Instagram to reveal artwork that saw Wemby suited up in Spurs gear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nik Soupè (@souplaws)

“At 7’3″ ish rocking offense and defense!! He’s looking to be a solid franchise player!! What are your thoughts? Think he’ll be wearing a Spurs jersey?,” Soupe posts on his Instagram page.

Wembanyama is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft but the San Antonio Spurs are currently on track to have the second overall pick in the draft. As a result, barring a draft night trade, this is a hypothetical scenario that may be more fiction than fact.

Nonetheless, considering the superstar potential that Wemby possesses and the dearth of talent that the Spurs have in the frontcourt, San Antonio could consider moving up in the 2023 NBA Draft to select him. If so, look for Wembanyama to be next in the long line of Hall of Fame frontcourt players.