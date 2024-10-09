The 2024-25 college basketball season begins in November, and a lot of eyes will be on Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg. Even before playing his first collegiate game, Flagg is already being penciled in as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg made his stock grow even more with an impressive summer run with the USA Select Team.

Ultimately, while Flagg is the favorite to go No. 1, Jeremy Woo mentions one sleeper who could make a run at the top spot in the NBA Draft: Baylor's VJ Edgecombe (h/t Jonathan Givony of ESPN).

‘Edgecombe is tracking as a sleeper for the No. 1 draft pick, with NBA teams highly intrigued by his adjustment to what promises to be more of a playmaking role at Baylor. He had an eye-opening summer with the Bahamian national team and has started to answer some of the questions about his feel for the game. Edgecombe's explosive athleticism should allow him to apply pressure downhill and in transition, and if he can make a good case for himself as more of a combo guard than a true wing — a role his frame is much better suited for dimensionally — his name should be among the first called in June.'

Edgecombe is set to play his freshman year at Baylor, and if all goes well, there could be a lively debate between Edgecombe and Flagg for the top pick.

VJ Edgecombe made himself known more with the Bahamas Team

Over the summer, Edgecombe's name garnered more attention as he was a part of Team Bahamas.

In the Olympic Qualifying round, Edgecombe exploded time and time again. In one of the games against Poland, he had 21 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Expand Tweet

In four games with Team Bahamas, he averaged 16.5 PPG with 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists, so he can do a little bit of everything. Jonathan Givony also hyped up Edgecome earlier in October and said he could be the “most explosive” player in the upcoming NBA Draft.

“VJ Edgecombe might be the most explosive athlete in the 2025 NBA Draft, with incredible burst turning the corner and exceptional quickness attacking the rim and getting off his feet for highlight-reel finishes…Can he emerge as a No. 1 pick candidate?”

For what it's worth, Flagg and Edgecombe did face off against each other in high school. Flagg's Montverde team played against Edgecombe's Long Island Lutheran squad.

Expand Tweet

For Edgecombe and Baylor, they begin the year on November 4 with a game against Gonzaga, so we will find out pretty quickly if Edgecombe can live up to the hype and compete with some of the best in the country. As the season goes on, there could be a lively debate between VJ Edgecombe and Cooper Flagg.