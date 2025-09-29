There is really no overlooking the Chicago Bulls. That is especially true with their second-year forward Matas Buzelis, who has the potential to do much more than expected this year.

During the Bulls' Media Day on Monday, Buzelis declared his intention to achieve a coveted prize: the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. When asked about his benchmark for success as an individual and as a team, Buzelis didn't hesitate.

“The benchmark for success as a team is to win a championship,” he said. That's the benchmark for me, at least. I want to win Most Improved Player this year. That's what I am striving for. This is a team sport. The individual stuff will come once you win, so I'm worried about winning.”

That confidence is something Burelis is looking to sustain based on the work he has put in during the off-season. In July, Burelis had an outstanding performance during the NBA Summer League. Altogether, he averaged 22.5 points and five rebounds per game throughout his time in Las Vegas. Additionally, Burleis scored 28 points in a Bulls 114-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

He shot 8-of-14 from the field, 2-of-4 from the three-point line, and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. Last year, Burelis averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, playing in 80 games and averaging 18 minutes per game.

In the end, Burelis finished the season joining the NBA All-Rookie second team.

Matas Burelis is a focal point of the Bulls' confidence .

Despite some of the naysayers, the Bulls players are looking to utilize their youthfulness to their advantage. Yes, they are objectively not a playoff-caliber team on paper, and it will be a while before that can be discussed.

Nevertheless, they have potential with their young guys, particularly with Burelis. In terms of skill, Burelis possesses great athleticism and can score from all areas of the floor. Additionally, he has emerged as an effective shot blocker and overall leader at the tender age of 20.

If he can remain versatile, stay intact, and feed off the confidence, there is no telling what he can accomplish. Virtually, the Most Improved Player Award could be within his grasp.

