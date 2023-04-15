With the 2023 NBA Playoffs finally under way, fanduel Sportsbook has updated their NBA Finals odds and, if they’re right, the sun might not be the only thing that rises in the east.

NBA championship odds for 2023 playoffs, per @FDSportsbook: pic.twitter.com/GP6FwKG9jr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2023

With +240 odds, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Notably, the Bucks finished the 2022-23 regular season with the best record in the NBA at 58-24. They also have a 2023 NBA MVP candidate in superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game last season. As a balanced team boasting both tremendous talent and depth, they’re rightfully considered the likely champions.

Of course, the NBA Championship isn’t a regular season award though. That said, the Boston Celtics are another worthy contender.

At 57-25, the Celtics were neck-and-neck with the Bucks in terms of team record. Furthermore, while Milwaukee has a second offensive star in Khris Middleton, only Boston’s star duo is at full strength. To that point, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing the best basketball of their careers, averaging a combined 56.7 points per game this season. With both a top-five offense and defense, the Celtics will be as difficult to take down as any team this postseason.

Other notable championship odds include the Phoenix Suns, who come in third at +450. With the addition of 10-time All-NBA selection Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, the Suns are in prime position to win it all.

The Golden State Warriors, who are the reigning champions, come in fourth at +850).

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers have the eighth-odds despite finishing with the seventh-best record in the Western Conference. Still, they do have LeBron James, who became the league’s leading scorer this season.