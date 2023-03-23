Los Angeles Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell has been here before.

Literally.

Drafted by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, youthful immaturity seemed to doom Russell in his first stint with the Lakers. However, so too did his inefficiency. While averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 assists per game, Russell was only shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3, numbers better suited for a sixth man than a starter.

Fast forward to 2023 and the same player that L.A. traded in 2017 is back as a more mature person and a better player. However, Russell will also be a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, and with years of rumors linking star guards like Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard to the Lakers, it’s only natural for anyone to wonder how long Russell will remain in Los Angeles.

To that question, Russell simply says he’s “at peace,” per Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times.

“I’m just at peace, to be honest. I’ve been at peace for a long time,” Russell says.

However, speaking more openly and candidly about his future with the Lakers, Russell makes it clear that he isn’t comfortable due to the amount of movement he’s experienced since being drafted.

“I’m a free agent this summer. I’ve been traded midseason, so to get comfortable somewhere it’s not easy for me,” he said. “So, until I am, I won’t be comfortable. I won’t feel like it’s home.”

The 27-year-old Russell has played for four teams in his NBA career and has never played three full seasons with a franchise.