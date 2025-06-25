The Utah Jazz have a few players on their team that others may be looking to trade for, and one of those players is John Collins. The forward has been with the Jazz for the past few seasons after getting traded from the Atlanta Hawks, and he's been solid for them despite the team not being quite successful.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a team mentioned in rumors for Collins, but it's been uncertain if they would make a move for him. For now, it doesn't seem like anything will materialize between them and the Jazz, according to The Stein Line.

“The Lakers, I'm told, are not pursuing a trade for Utah's John Collins despite reports suggesting otherwise,” The Stein Line wrote. “Utah is open to trading Collins this offseason, sources say, but his market is apparently still forming and might not take shape until after this week's draft proceedings. Thursday is the deadline for Collins to activate his $26.6 million player option for next season or bypass it to become a free agent.”

Collins should still have some teams looking to trade for him, but if he declines his player option, it might be more teams than usual since he'll become a free agent.

Lakers still searching for a big man

Just a few days ago, there were rumors that the Lakers were not only interested in Collins, but also Walker Kessler from the Jazz, according to Anthony Irwin of Clutch Points.

“Sources close to the Los Angeles Lakers say that internally, they have long been fans of John Collins, who has the ability to stretch the floor both as a deep threat or someone who can finish well above the rim,” Irwin wrote. “Many within the Lakers organization believe Collins would be an especially great fit alongside Luka Doncic.”

Collins had a nice season for the Jazz last year, averaging 18.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He only played in 40 games, but he's been healthy and available for most of his career. Though Collins would be a good fit for the Lakers, his contract may not work for them, according to Locked On Jazz contributor Andy Larsen.

“I think, just contract-wise, that doesn’t work out anymore,” Larsen said. “He had a productive enough season last year that there should be interest in the league somewhere for him. I don’t expect the Jazz to get value back necessarily in those deals though.”