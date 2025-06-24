After Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Iman Shumpert divulged some details about a potential LeBron James surgery (when they were Cleveland Cavaliers teammates) that had not been previously known.

In the aftermath of the Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 7 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, much was understandably made of the impact of Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury in the first quarter of the game. But injuries, sometimes severe and devastating ones, ultimately dictate which way the Finals go.

Shumpert knows that all too well; in 2015, after being traded to the Cavs by the New York Knicks midseason, Shumpert made his first trip to the Finals as Cleveland rolled through the Eastern Conference playoffs. But injuries mounted, and in the Finals, it became too much for the Cavs to overcome league MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

While explaining the effect that injuries can have on a team's championship hopes, though, Shumpert may have revealed that James had surgery on his back following the 2015 season.

“To my standard, I don’t feel like we should have lost the first championship in 2015. Kyrie [Irving] hurt his knee. I had my shoulder out of place. J.R. [Smith]’s back was messed up. Kevin Love’s back was messed up,” Shumpert said before Windhorst corrected him on that Love had dislocated his shoulder, not injured his back, during the first round of the playoffs.

“I can’t remember what LeBron’s issue was, but I believe he went and got some back operation after that before the next season,” Shumpert said.

Article Continues Below
More Cleveland Cavaliers News
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates after making a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena.
Cavaliers offered starter in Kevin Durant trade bidMiguel La Torre ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) talks to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell shares ‘no joke’ reaction to Tyrese Haliburton’s injuryMiguel La Torre ·
Donovan Mitchell Adidas DON Issue 7, Adidas, Bruce Lee, Donovan Mitchell
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell reveals Bruce Lee Adidas sneakersDominik Zawartko ·
Sacramento Kings California classic head coach Jawad Williams on the sideline during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.
Cavaliers shake up coaching staff with hometown addMiguel La Torre ·
Sergey Karasev poses with NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected as the number nineteen overall pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2013 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in historySpencer See ·
Grizzlies EVP/GM Zach Kleiman, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Jarrett Allen
Why Grizzlies must call Cavaliers about Jarrett Allen tradeChris Dodson ·

“He might have just broken news, but we’ll just move past that,” Windhorst replied.

If true, it would be intriguing considering James has long been considered one of the most durable players and, for the most part, avoided undergoing surgeries. While he went under the knife this offseason following an MCL sprain during the playoffs, he has otherwise — from what we've seen, at least — stayed off the operating table.

It would also make what he accomplished the following season all the more impressive; after leading the team to the best record in the East, James and the Cavs fell behind 3-1 in the Finals to the Warriors in a rematch. Despite the deficit, they won each of the final three games to win the NBA championship and become the first team (and only so far) to come back from 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

James, 40, is the oldest player in the NBA, and would become the first player in league history to play 23 seasons in the league if he, as expected, returns this fall for another season.