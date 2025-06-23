Nike is continuing their “Year of the Mamba” releases in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant as they'll add another look to the popular concept. With four previous releases already behind us, Nike revealed a latest “Triple Black” Nike Kobe 5 Protro as part of the Year of the Mamba collection. The resurfacing has fans clamoring for a release to the public.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Nike released a Nike Kobe 9 Elite, two colorways of the Kobe 5, and a Kobe 6 in memory of Gigi Bryant. Both editions of the Kobe 5 came with snakeskin graphics in gold throughout the uppers. This upcoming release will opt for a similar design, but will instead black-out the embossed snake for a monochromatic look.

Stacking this upcoming drop against previous ones, we can expect a much more hyped release surrounding these thanks to their exclusivity as an addition to the already popular Year of the Mamba colorways.

Nike Kobe 5 Year of the Mamba “Triple Black”

Triple Black Nike Kobe 5 “Year Of The Mamba” (2025) 🐍 pic.twitter.com/a3UJABS4h1 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

CLOSE LOOK: Nike Kobe 5 “Year of the Mamba Black” PE 👀🐍 pic.twitter.com/mVPvrc7JAP — SiteSupply (@TheSiteSupply) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet



The latest drop will come in a Triple Black colorway, indicating all aspects of the shoe will be monochromatic. We see the typical Nike Kobe 5 Protro silhouette based in a Nike Zoom outsole. The hallmark feature here is the stitched mamba entangling around the Nike Swoosh. Following the structure of its two predecessors, the snake graphic remains on the lateral shoe and does not extend towards the medial side.

The only other key detail on this shoe is the neon green jeweled Black Mamba logo on the tongue, adding a nice overall touch to the tone of the shoe. Overall, these are right on-brand with the Black Mamba and we would be expect a frantic release around these come drop date.

The Nike Kobe 5 Year of the Mamba “Triple Black” never released as it was intended to in early 2025, but this updated look at a PE (player exclusive) version of the shoe could offer a promising sign towards an eventual release.

Would you rock this exclusive pair of Nike Kobes?