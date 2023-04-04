Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Triple-doubles are often a great sign of a player’s all-around skills. Although it’s a feat that is getting more and more common, there’s no question that achieving a triple-double isn’t an easy thing to do. Throughout the years, we’ve seen various triple-doubles. However, not all of them were as common in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 most unusual triple-doubles in NBA history.

10-9. Luka Doncic and James Harden: Highest Scoring Triple-Double

OTD in 2018, James Harden put up the highest scoring triple-double in NBA history. 😤 pic.twitter.com/zI9S6qhrPW — theScore (@theScore) January 30, 2021

Getting triple-doubles requires a player to get involved in different facets of the game. But while it’s common to see players stuff the stat sheet, it’s rare to see a player score 60 points while doing so. In fact, James Harden set the NBA record for most points while achieving a triple-double in a game against the Orlando Magic in 2018.

Things Luka Doncic did tonight:

– 60 points, most in franchise history

– Only 60/20/10 game in NBA history

– Tied for highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history

– Youngest player to record a 50-point triple-double

– 1st player since Wilt in 1968 with a 50/10/10 game and this pic.twitter.com/mLGWG3j2TF — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) December 28, 2022

In 2022, Luka Doncic replicated the same feat by tying Harden for the highest scoring triple-double in NBA history. However, Doncic added 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Against the New York Knicks, Doncic’s clutch game-tying bucket also capped off a wild Dallas Mavericks comeback that led to a 126-121 overtime victory.

8. Karl Malone: Oldest Player to get a Triple-Double

Fact #90: Karl Malone is the oldest player to record a triple double at 40 years 127 days old. In just 26 MP, Malone had 10, 11, and 10. The next oldest to drop a triple double is Tim Duncan at 38 years 224 days old. Will there be another 40+ year old player to drop a trip dub? pic.twitter.com/tAFYbmsHqj — Obscure NBA Facts (@ObsNBAFacts) August 5, 2022

At 40 years old, NBA players are more often on a decline. On the other hand, some would already be considered retired due to injuries and Father Time. However, that wasn’t the case for Karl Malone. During his final season in the NBA, Malone still managed to drop 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists with the Los Angeles Lakers in a 103-87 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

7. Josh Giddey: Youngest Player to get a Triple-Double

Throwback of 22' Thursday: Josh Giddey becomes the YOUNGEST player to record a triple-double 17 PTS | 14 AST | 13 REB vs DAL pic.twitter.com/egUQ5cgPq8 — TF (@ThunderFocus) April 21, 2022

At 19 years old, NBA rookies are often still in the process of getting their feet wet. However, Australian prospect Josh Giddey immediately made his presence felt in the NBA after becoming the youngest player in league history to tally a triple-double at 19 years and 84 days old, surpassing the previous record of former first overall pick Markelle Fultz.

6. Nikola Jokic: Triple-Double at Halftime

HALF: 79-48 Nuggets That quarter wasn’t as hard to watch as Q1, but the Wolves made up no ground and Nikola Jokic already has a triple double (19-10-10) Really the only bright spot in that half was Ant: 19-3-3 for him on 63% shooting Overall, we have not come ready to play — Nathan Korst (@twolves_zone) February 8, 2023

While most NBA players need a full game to register a triple-double, in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nikola Jokic only needed half a game to tally a triple-double. By halftime, the back-to-back MVP already had 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to his name. It served as his second fastest triple-double of his career at 18 minutes. Jokic finished the game with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists in a 146-112 blowout victory.

5. Nikola Jokic: Fastest Triple-Double

Nikola Jokic recorded the fastest triple double in NBA History on this day 3 years ago, he did it in 14 mins and 33 seconds 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3CRHDavvsT — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 15, 2021

So what was Nikola Jokic’s fastest triple-double? It’s 14 minutes and 33 seconds, which is also the fastest in NBA history. In a 134-123 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Jokic finished the game with 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 17 assists. He also became just the sixth NBA player in league history to tally a 30-15-15 game.

4. Draymond Green: Triple-Double with Less Than 10 Points

Draymond Green with the rare triple double feat. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cdmrtcRt0F — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 10, 2022

Oftentimes, triple-doubles are tallied after double-digit outputs in points, rebounds, and assists. However, Draymond Green did something entirely different in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017. The four time NBA champion only scored four points but tallied 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 steals in the 122-107 victory to become the first player to nab a triple-double while scoring less than double-digits in a game. If anything, this only proved how important Green’s role was in the Warriors’ dynasty.

3. Alvin Robertson: First Quadruple-Double with Double-Digit Steals

Happy 55th birthday to Alvin Robertson, who logged a quadruple-double with the @spurs on Feb. 18, 1986 20 PTS

11 REB

10 AST

10 STL pic.twitter.com/U5cpqLwVaC — NBA.com (@NBAcom) July 22, 2017

Speaking of getting double-digit steals, Alvin Robertson was the first ever player to register not only a triple-double, but also a quadruple-double. As of this writing, Robertson remains to be the first and only NBA player to finish a game with a quadruple-double with at least 10 steals.

2. Nate Thurmond: First Quadruple-Double in NBA History & Highest Blocking Quadruple-Double

OTD (65) The late great Nate Thurmond put up 18 PTS & 42 REB in a single game! He's also the owner of the 1st quadruple-double in NBA history (22/14/13/12) & has had 5 20/30 games. pic.twitter.com/8WYVmgvC0B — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 9, 2020

Quadruple-Doubles are a rare feat in the NBA. However, it was Nate Thurmond who proved that it was possible to do so. Aside from becoming the first player to register a quadruple-double, Thurmond also registered the highest blocks output for a quadruple-double with 12.

1. Russell Westbrook and Wilt Chamberlain: 20-20-20 Triple-Double

20-20-20 for Russell Westbrook. 🙌 The first to do it since Wilt. #WhyNot? pic.twitter.com/gIODtuK0qC — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 3, 2019

Getting at least 10-10-10 in a game is already a herculean task in itself. However, Russell Westbrook and Wilt Chamberlain took it to another level after tallying 20-20-20 games of their own. In 1968, Wilt Chamberlain did it after tallying 22 points, 25 rebounds, and 21 assists. It would need around five decades for another NBA player to replicate that feat. Playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook dominated the game by tallying 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists of his own enroute to 119-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.