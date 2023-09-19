Streaming is taking over the world of sports. One of the biggest services in the world, Warner Bros. Max, will showcase a plethora of events. These range from the NBA, MLB, NHL, USMNT, USWNT, and NCAA college basketball's March Madness. This means getting to see Zach Edey, Connor McDavid, Shohei Ohtani, and LeBron James immediately after watching quality shows like Barry.

The prominent NBA show Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty may have been canceled but Warner Bros' Max is making it up to their fans. They will not be short of any basketball content throughout the year. 65 regular season games will be available for streaming in the app. This includes the In-Season Tournament, Playoffs, and All-Star Weekend. The hilarious group of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith will also be there. This is because Inside the NBA is part of the show lineup.

NCAA March Madness will also be available to watch on the app next year. Fans of the sport will surely rave about it because they get to see every level from college basketball up to the professional leagues.

If basketball does not pique a fan's interest, Warner Bros,' Max still has got their back. They will start showing the highly competitive MLB postseason en route to the World Series. This baseball coverage also extends up until the 2024 major league season. The same goes for hockey. Max will show 60 regular season games of the NHL all the way until the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Fans of the USWNT and USMNT also will not be disappointed as their games will be available for streaming in the service. It truly is a great time to be a sports fan given that they can watch their favorite teams at any time and anywhere