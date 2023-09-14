Newly-rebranded Max (formerly HBO Max) holds the lead in an unfortunate category amongst streaming services.

According to Variety's recent report, Max is the most-cancelled streaming service amongst the big names. Despite a wide library of cinematic classics and Emmy-winning originals, the service, which was previously known as HBO Max, has a cancellation rate of 26.9%. That beats out the next highest, Disney+ (21.1%), by a good bit.

Granted, Warner Bros has purged a lot of content off of Max. That, mixed with the confusing rebranding, likely went a long way in subscribers tuning out.

Stuffed in the middle of the pack are the likes of Paramount+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Prime Video. All of those streaming services have original programming on top of their library tiles.

The streaming service with the lowest cancellation rate is Apple TV+. They hold just a 4.9% cancellation rate — beating out Prime Video (9%).

In the case of Apple TV+, they are unique to the other streaming services. They don't have a library of titles that most of the other streaming services do, relying solely on their originals such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show (which just premiered its third season), Bad Sisters, Shrinking, and more. They also distribute original films including CODA, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and On the Rocks.

Netflix, on the other hand, has almost too much content on their service. Their library is dense before taking their original programs into consideration. Being right in the middle of the list makes sense.

See the full list below:

Most-cancelled streaming services