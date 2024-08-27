NBA insider Shams Charania is set to be featured in NBA 2K25, per NBA 2K's X, formerly Twitter, account. He has emerged as one of the most popular and trusted insiders in the NBA. Charania's reporting is well-known among fans and now he will be apart of the NBA 2K franchise.

“I'm coming to NBA 2K25 this year,” Charania says in the above-posted video. “You don't want to miss exactly how I'm going to be in the game. You're going to see me with Kevin Harlan. I'll have trade reports… I'm really excited to see you guys in 2K25.”

Charania will also be featured in the popular MyCareer game-mode. Charania will report on your MyPlayer in the mode, bringing an even further realistic feel to the game.

Shams Charania's impressive career

Charania, 30, has worked in the sports media world for over 10 years. He has previously written for RealGM and Yahoo Sports. In 2018, Charania joined The Athletic and Stadium where he has since taken another step forward in his career.

Charania is now regarded as one of the most trusted sources for news and updates in the entire NBA. In fact, Charania sometimes even breaks news from other sports.

NBA 2K's decision to add him to the game makes sense. Charania's presence in NBA 2K25 will make the game even more realistic and enjoyable to play.

NBA 2K25

The game is set to be released on September 6, 2024. Player ratings were recently released, something that always adds even more hype for both NBA 2K's release and the start of the NBA season.

Fans are hoping that NBA 2K25 is one of 2K's best games yet. There is unquestionable excitement surrounding the game's release, which has become quite common every August and September. The addition of Shams Charania will only increase that excitement.