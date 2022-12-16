By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Female representation in the NBA is rare to find today. Out of all of the 30 different coaching staffs in the league, only five teams employ a woman amongst their coaching ranks: the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA has made steps to have more women representation in the league: female coaches are not uncommon to see today. However, the big hurdle that definitely needs to be cleared is for a woman to be an NBA head coach. Commissioner Adam Silver recognizes this, and he himself said in an interview that it would be “disappointing” if no woman is hired as a head coach in the next few year.

“I would be hugely disappointed if, certainly, in five years we haven’t seen our first female head coach in the NBA.. We should have more women head coaches. We should have a female head coach right now. We should have more women referees. It’s something we’re working very hard on right now.”

There will definitely be some pushback amongst some fans about a woman being a head coach of a men’s team. However, who’s to say that’s not possible? Becky Hammon, one of the most trusted assistants of coaching guru Gregg Popovich, nearly landed an NBA head coach gig. Her first coaching stop in the WNBA immediately led to a ring for the Las Vegas Aces.

There are definitely talented women around the league who have the chops to lead an NBA team. All they need is an opportunity to do that. Here’s to hoping we’ll see our first female NBA head coach soon.