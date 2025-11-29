The Texas football team got a huge win over Texas A&M on Friday night, spoiling the Aggies' perfect season. Texas then got more good news on Saturday. The Longhorns nabbed the commitment of wide receiver Easton Royal, per Rivals.

Royal is a five-star recruit, who is the no. 1 wide receiver in the Rivals class of 2027. The wideout chose Texas over several other power 4 schools including LSU, Oregon and Ole Miss.

“I committed to Texas because it has everything I could need in a program,” Royal said, per Rivals. “Their stability, the love, the culture and, with coach (Chris) Jackson, I know I’m going to get developed for the league; and their academics are off the charts.”

Royal is from New Orleans. He is listed as the seventh overall player in the 2027 class, per Rivals recruiting services.

“The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball,” Rivals scout Charles Power wrote in October about the young receiver, per his scouting report.

Texas football fans are surely excited about the commitment.

Texas football has an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff

The Longhorns got arguably the biggest win in college football this season, with a victory over Texas A&M Friday. Texas needs some help in order to make the College Football Playoff. Texas has three losses on the season, making it harder for them to get a bid.

The squad though has peaked at exactly the right time. Texas has six wins in their last seven games. The Longhorns have quality victories this season now over Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt. Two of the team's losses are to Georgia and Ohio State.

“I think we're absolutely a playoff team,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said, per ESPN. “We just beat them (Texas A&M) by two scores. So to me, that's a pretty impressive win, a pretty dominant win for our team that I don't know how many other teams can say they have wins like that on their schedule.”

Texas finished the regular season with a 9-3 record. Time will tell if the Longhorns can earn a CFP berth. Texas is headed to a bowl game, regardless of the final CFP rankings.