As the curtain rises on March Madness, the focus shifts to the women's tournament, where the road to the Final Four is a gauntlet of challenges and uncertainties. Among the contenders, Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball, UCLA, Ohio State and South Carolina find themselves grappling with tough opponents and high stakes, each facing a unique set of hurdles on their quest for championship glory.
Iowa women's basketball
Starting with Iowa, led by the prodigal Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes have found themselves in what many consider to be the toughest region of the tournament. Despite securing a top seed, Iowa must confront a slew of formidable adversaries right out of the gate. In the Albany 2 region, potential matchups with West Virginia or Princeton in the early rounds pose significant challenges, with both teams boasting impressive records and the capacity for upsets. As the tournament progresses, Iowa could find itself locked in a battle with familiar foes like Kansas State, a team they have already clashed with twice this season and faced one loss.
“They’ve got the hardest road in my opinion. This is the hardest road,” ESPN analyst Andraya Carter said during the selection show as Rebecca Lobo agreed, as reported by Nancy Armour of USA Today.
However, the true test awaits in the later rounds, where the Hawkeyes may have to contend with powerhouses like JuJu Watkins and USC, or Angel Reese and LSU (Iowa's 2023 title game foes), both formidable opponents with the pedigrees to derail Iowa's championship aspirations. With every game a potential minefield, Iowa must summon its strategy to navigate a tough path to the Final Four.
UCLA women's basketball
Similarly UCLA, despite its rich basketball legacy, faces a daunting road to tournament success. Seeded as a No. 2 in the same challenging region as Iowa, the Bruins are faced with a series of formidable opponents, each presenting unique challenges. With the specter of LSU looming in the later rounds, UCLA cannot afford to underestimate any opponent. The Bruins' success hinges on their ability to harness their strengths and adapt to the demands of tournament play, with every victory inching them closer to Final Four glory.
The Bruins secured an AIAW title in 1978, yet UCLA hasn't reached the women's Final Four since the NCAA era kicked off in 1982. At times this season, UCLA appeared poised for a significant breakthrough in 2024, a prospect still on the table thanks to the leadership of fifth-year senior Charisma Osborne and an impressive sophomore cohort, including the 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts (via Michael Voepel of ESPN).
Ohio State women's basketball
Meanwhile, Ohio State enters the tournament with dreams of redemption after falling short of the Final Four last year. Seeded as a No. 2, the Buckeyes are faced with a formidable lineup of adversaries, including perennial powerhouse UConn and the resurgent Virginia Tech. Last year, Ohio State was successful in ending UConn's streak of reaching the Final Four but then lost to Virginia Tech in the Elite Eight (per Ryan Stano of Scarlet & Game).
While Ohio State managed to avoid a collision course with South Carolina this year, they must contend with USC, a team they previously lost to in the first game of the season.
Ohio State is set to face 15th-seeded Maine on Friday. If Ohio State wins, they will face the winner of the Duke vs. Richmond matchup.
The team is entering the tournament after a more-than-two-week hiatus since their last game. Heading into Friday, Ohio State is on a two-game losing streak and comes off a tough 82-61 loss to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament's opening round. That said, the Buckeyes' win against Iowa and Caitlin Clark in January should not be overlooked.
South Carolina women's basketball
Lastly, South Carolina, the obvious top seed, shoulders the weight of expectations as they strive to maintain an undefeated season and erase the bitter memories of last year's Final Four defeat to Iowa and Caitlin Clark. Despite their dominance, the Gamecocks face relentless pressure and scrutiny with every victory, their path to the Final Four fraught with potential pitfalls. As they navigate the tournament landscape, South Carolina must continue to draw upon their team's collective determination to withstand the onslaught of challengers itching to dethrone them.
The road to the women's Final Four is fraught with challenges for contenders like Iowa, UCLA, Ohio State and South Carolina. Each team faces a unique set of obstacles, from formidable opponents to the weight of expectations. However, champions emerge in the face of adversity, and these teams are more than ready to show off their skills as they dance for college basketball's ultimate prize.