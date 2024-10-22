Anthony Edwards caught the attention of the NBA world this past summer with his bold comments about Michael Jordan. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Minnesota Timberwolves star stated that Jordan was the only player with real skills during his era. The take stirred up reactions from NBA legends like Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas, and former players such as Kevin Garnett, who expressed skepticism about whether today’s players could handle the more physically demanding style of the 1990s.

Garnett questioned whether the current generation, including Edwards, would have thrived in an era known for its toughness and physicality. However, Edwards remained unfazed by the criticism and stood by his belief that today's players are just as skilled and capable, even if the style of play has evolved.

During a photo shoot that recreated a legendary image featuring Garnett and Randy Moss — now updated with Edwards and Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson — ESPN’s Jamal Collier asked Edwards to revisit his comments about Jordan and the players of the past. Edwards responded by acknowledging Garnett's greatness but reiterated his point that today's NBA talent could have succeeded in any era.

“They gon' hate me again when I say this — I already know it,” Edwards said, laughing. “I would've been the guy that could match up with MJ. That would have been me. I would've been that guy that would've been guarding him, scoring back on him. I would've been that guy.”

Anthony Edwards' doubles down on his Michael Jordan take

Edwards’ confidence drew support from Jefferson, who responded, “I could see that. That's already been the matchup.”

The Timberwolves guard has often been compared to a young Michael Jordan due to his athleticism, fearlessness, and scoring ability. While Edwards has not yet reached the level of success that Jordan achieved by this point in his career — including multiple MVPs and scoring titles — the comparisons are hard to ignore. His explosive dunks and ability to hang in the air for jump shots have earned him praise from teammates and fans alike.

“Some of the stuff he does, you'd be thinkin' like, ‘Dang, that's what MJ does,'” Timberwolves teammate Jaden McDaniels remarked. “It’s like, ‘Bruh, you're not beating them allegations. You a little Michael Jordan for real.'”

As Edwards continues to develop heading into the 2024-25 season, the conversation around his potential to reach the heights of a player like Jordan will undoubtedly continue. With the Minnesota Timberwolves set to face the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night Tuesday, Edwards is ready to embrace being “hated again” for making such bold claims, fully confident in his ability to compete with the legends of the past.