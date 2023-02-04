Well, that’s two days in a row that a fight broke out in an NBA game. A day after Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks got into it, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers had an altercation with Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba. Both men had to be separated after a verbal spat between the two became physical. Obviously, both players were ejected after the incident.

The comedy of the situation, though, came hours after the incident. After the Magic’s upset win, Mo Bamba went on Instagram and roasted Austin Rivers. The Timberwolves guard then clapped back with a rant that had some… interesting threats.

““BUDDY I WENT AT YOU 1 ON 5 !!! WITH NO BACK UP!! U NEEDED UR TEAM MATES OTHER WISE U WOULD OF BEEN CHOCKED OUT. TALKING ABOUT FIND OUT. WE ONLY KNOW U FROM AN OLD RAP SONG…NOT HOOPS. STFU. AND ORLANDO MY CITY, ASK AROUND AN ACTUALLY FIND OUT. THEY DON’T MESS WITH U THERE….FACTS!”

As usual, NBA Twitter jumped on the opportunity to crack a couple of jokes at Austin Rivers’ expense. The Timberwolves guard’s reaction drew some pretty funny tweets all making fun of the implication that Rivers is the gatekeeper of Orlando.

There will surely be sanctions handed to both Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba after this incident. The Magic came away as the big winners, though, as they upset Rivers and Minnesota. They’re having a pretty rough season, but this is a huge morale boosting win for them. We’ll see if they can continue this momentum and try to salvage their season somehow.