Well, that’s two days in a row that a fight broke out in an NBA game. A day after Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks got into it, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers had an altercation with Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba. Both men had to be separated after a verbal spat between the two became physical. Obviously, both players were ejected after the incident.

The comedy of the situation, though, came hours after the incident. After the Magic’s upset win, Mo Bamba went on Instagram and roasted Austin Rivers. The Timberwolves guard then clapped back with a rant that had some… interesting threats.

““BUDDY I WENT AT YOU 1 ON 5 !!! WITH NO BACK UP!! U NEEDED UR TEAM MATES OTHER WISE U WOULD OF BEEN CHOCKED OUT. TALKING ABOUT FIND OUT. WE ONLY KNOW U FROM AN OLD RAP SONG…NOT HOOPS. STFU. AND ORLANDO MY CITY, ASK AROUND AN ACTUALLY FIND OUT. THEY DON’T MESS WITH U THERE….FACTS!”

As usual, NBA Twitter jumped on the opportunity to crack a couple of jokes at Austin Rivers’ expense. The Timberwolves guard’s reaction drew some pretty funny tweets all making fun of the implication that Rivers is the gatekeeper of Orlando.

When you go to Disney world and forget to check in with Austin rivers pic.twitter.com/EoE1DuAWYX — John (@iam_johnw) February 4, 2023

austin rivers: orlando my city. ask around and find out orlando: pic.twitter.com/s2YhuWrGzy — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 4, 2023

“Orlando is my city” a CRAZY bar. Austin Rivers movin like he got one of them weak ass houses in Game of Thrones 😭😭😭 — nope.🇻🇨 (@FEELZ_____) February 4, 2023

I can 100% confirm Orlando is not Austin River’s city — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) February 4, 2023

Austin talking like he bout to get Mo Bamba banned from Disney World! Keep ya head on a swivel Mo! — Jordan Crawford (@jcraw55) February 4, 2023

There will surely be sanctions handed to both Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba after this incident. The Magic came away as the big winners, though, as they upset Rivers and Minnesota. They’re having a pretty rough season, but this is a huge morale boosting win for them. We’ll see if they can continue this momentum and try to salvage their season somehow.