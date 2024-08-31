The GOAT debate will always spark heated discussions within the NBA community, with fans defending their picks based on various criteria. Although there may never be a consensus among fans, many former NBA players and legends often agree on one name. San Antonio Spurs legend Avery Johnson is the latest to join the ranks of those who believe Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever play the game.

The NBA GOAT debate usually centers on a few key factors—titles, dominance, impact, and clutch performances. When you combine all these aspects, Michael Jordan often emerges as the consensus top choice.

Avery Johnson on Michael Jordan being the undisputed GOAT

On a recent episode of Mark Jackson's podcast, former NBA player Avery Johnson, who faced off against Michael Jordan more times than he'd like to recall, confidently named the Chicago Bulls legend as the best to ever touch the basketball.

Johnson has seen it all firsthand, witnessing how Jordan not only dominated the game with his skill but also wielded an intimidating presence that unnerved his opponents.

“You know, we can really peel back all of the numbers. You can even go with the eye test, but everybody else is a distant second behind Michael Jordan. Just a distant second. And there’s no disrespect on it, so please do not send me any hate mail. It’s my opinion, right?”

For Johnson and many others, the numbers speak for themselves. Throughout his 15-year NBA career, Michael Jordan excelled in every aspect of the game, earning numerous accolades. With career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 49.7% shooting.

“Michael, just for all the different reasons. But when you win six championships, you’re the MVP of all six, you never get to a Game 7, and all of the defensive —first team All-Defense, first team All-NBA, MVPs, regular season MVPs—I think there was another stat that you know, he didn’t have as many, it was a revolving door of free agents that he played with, and he did it with one team,” Johnson continued.

Jordan's unparalleled accomplishments

Jordan's stats are unmatched. His accomplishments as a 6-time champion, 5-time MVP, and 10-time scoring leader firmly establish him as one of the most accomplished athletes in the world.

LeBron James has an impressive resume, but it doesn't quite measure up to Jordan's. Even with more years in the league, LeBron trails the Bulls legend in several crucial areas, including championships, MVP awards, and All-Defensive selections. LeBron's NBA Finals record stands at 4-6, while Jordan led the Bulls to a flawless 6-0 in the Finals during his prime.

Avery Johnson continued his Michael Jordan take stating, “And he had to go through the Detroit Pistons, the Boston Celtics, the Lakers, the Phoenix Suns, and Clyde Drexler with that Portland team that could have easily won championships, and Karl Malone and Stockton with Utah. The rules were different—there was a lot more restricted freedom of movement and physicality. So yeah, it’s Michael. The clutch shots, two-way player—it’s just Michael. What they did with the Dream Team, yeah, it’s just Michael.”

MJ also overcame the formidable Stockton-Malone duo of the Jazz, as well as the Clyde Drexler-led Blazers, a team that Johnson believed had a legitimate shot at winning a championship.

Even in the later stages of his career, Michael Jordan averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists across 142 games with the Wizards, making his final stint in the NBA notably memorable.

No matter what happens, there will always be those who view Michael Jordan as the ultimate basketball icon, with a level of skill that may never be matched. As a point guard during the '90s and early 2000s, Avery Johnson witnessed Jordan's greatness up close, leaving such a lasting impression that he believes no other player can rival the Bulls legend.