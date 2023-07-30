I'm not entirely sure how and when the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James will end — if it ever will. Well, MJ's trainer, Tim Grover, just brought forth a very interesting argument as to why he believes Jordan is the clear choice over the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. To make his case, Grover used a rather contentious point about MJ's shoes.

In a recent interview, Grover was asked to take his pick between Jordan and LeBron. The renowned trainer, who's also worked with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade in the past, started off by presenting the personal accolades MJ has achieved throughout his decorated career:

“In the history of the NBA, only four players have accomplished winning the scoring title, regular-season MVP, First Team defensive player, leading the playoffs in scoring, and clinching the Finals MVP – all in a single season. And you know who the four players are? Jordan, Jordan, Jordan, and Jordan,” Grover stated emphatically, via TalkBasket.net.

It was at this point that Grover used Michael Jordan's signature shoe line to further drive his argument. Grover asked the room if anyone was wearing or owned a pair of Jordans, to which a fair number of people responded affirmatively. However, when Grover asked if anyone owned a pair of LeBrons, the room went silent.

“We’ve all heard stories about individuals getting robbed for their Jordans. Have you ever heard a story of anyone getting stuck for a pair of Brons?” Frover asked.

The man has a point. I guess. Surely, that's one way of looking at it.