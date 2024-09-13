This late in the NBA offseason, most teams already have their rosters finalized and camp invites done. It’s rare for a major NBA free agency signing at this point, but it can happen with surprising roster cuts in camp or veterans holding out for an offer. One such veteran yet to be signed in NBA free agency is Boban Marjanovic, although he recently picked up an interesting offer as per EuroHoops.net.

Turkish basketball team Besiktas has reportedly made an offer for Marjanovic to leave the NBA and return overseas. Marjanovic played professionally overseas for just about ten years from 2006-2015 before coming to the NBA.

Marjanovic recently stated that he was inspired by LeBron James to play until the age of 40. But at this point in the offseason, he has yet to receive an offer from an NBA team. He spent last season on the Houston Rockets roster.

Throughout his nine year NBA career so far, Marjanovic has become widely known for his hilarious hijinks in addition to his on the court ability.

Boban Marjanovic has played nine years in the NBA



At age 36, Marjanovic still has four more years to go to reach his goal as he awaits an offer in NBA free agency. His NBA career began in 2015 when he signed a one-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs. He would only play one season for the Spurs before signing a lucrative offer sheet with the Detroit Pistons. The Spurs would decline to match the offer.

He played only a year and half for the Pistons before ending up with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2017-18 season in the trade that brought Blake Griffin to Detroit. During the 2018-19 season, the Clippers would trade Marjanovic, along with Tobias Harris who accompanied him from Detroit, to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following the 2018-19 season, he signed with the Dallas Mavericks where would play for three seasons. Marjanovic was traded to the Rockets in the 2022 offseason in the deal that brought Christian Wood to Dallas.

Throughout his career, he’s been a solid backup center albeit seeing his role decreased in recent seasons. Over the course of nine years, he holds career averages of 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds with splits of 57.8 percent shooting from the field and 76.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Although he is older now and probably not as productive on the court, he might still be worth having at the end of the bench and in the locker room for some team.