During his recent appearance on ‘7 PM in Brooklyn,' Carmelo Anthony praised the newly acquired Philadelphia 76er Paul George for inspiring his son Kiyan, who is also working to make a name in basketball. Anthony thanked George for encouraging Kiyan to become the best version of himself both on and off the court.

Although Melo and George have faced off several times, that hasn't affected Kiyan's admiration for George. In February, when asked about his GOAT pick, the young player quickly named the 14-year veteran.

George has clearly inspired the younger generation, as Kiyan isn’t the only one who considers him the GOAT. In June 2023, Charlotte Hornets player Brandon Miller also named the forward as his choice for the greatest of all time.

Being a role model for Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan

“I want to give you your flowers though. And say, thank you, for inspiring him, you see what I'm saying? That's big. So I want to say thank you, champ for inspiring my son to be happy, say ‘PG in the house all f*cking day, all night'. Thank you for that… We made this happen for a reason,” said Carmelo Anthony while talking with Paul George.

The former New York Knicks star joined the OKC Thunder in September 2017, teaming up with Paul George and Russell Westbrook to create a ‘Big 3.' Their partnership was short-lived, as Melo was traded to the Atlanta Hawks the following year.

During their time together in OKC, George and Anthony developed a strong mutual respect. Melo has been vocal about his admiration for George, praising him as a model for many young basketball players today.

George is coming off a strong season with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range across 74 games.

Paul George and a new opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers

Over the offseason, the nine-time NBA All-Star parted ways with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency to join the 76ers. He now teams up with 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, marking what could be George's best and final opportunity to win a title.

Both George and the 76ers have faced challenges in making it to the NBA Finals in recent years. This move could be mutually advantageous, as it may address their respective needs and propel them to the next level.

During his introductory press conference, George addressed several topics and shared his expectations for the team. He expressed excitement about playing with Maxey, noting that his previous experience with a fast and elusive guard in Westbrook has him looking forward to this new team-up

The new 76er recently reflected on his departure from the Clippers, describing his time there unfavorably. He referred to the organization as the B-team in Los Angeles compared to the Lakers.

George is far from being washed, but he recognizes that the end of his career is on the horizon. For him, winning an NBA championship is now the main goal, as it remains the one significant milestone missing from his professional resume.