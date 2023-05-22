Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony officially announced his retirement on Monday, and many in the basketball community showed him love. Anthony took the time to thank a ton of people and organizations that showed him love on Twitter. Let’s get to the reactions from Anthony, first from the NBA itself.

“Thank you @NBA, forever grateful for 19 years with you!” Carmelo Anthony wrote on Twitter.

Thank you @NBA, forever grateful for 19 years with you! https://t.co/FVEUokCaVH — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) May 22, 2023

He thanked the Nuggets, Trail Blazers and the Knicks. He played the majority of his career with the Knicks, but started with the Nuggets and played with the Trail Blazers towards the end of his career.

“Where it all started 🙌🏾 Thank you to my @nuggets family 👊🏾” wrote Carmelo Anthony in response to the Nuggets.

“Thank you to my @nyknicks fam! Grateful 🙏🏾🙌🏾” wrote Carmelo Anthony in response to the Knicks.

“Much love to my @trailblazers fam! 🙏🏾” wrote Carmelo Anthony in response to the Trail Blazers.

There were many messages that Anthony responded to, from organizations to players.

“Love you brother @CP3” Carmelo Anthony responded to Chris Paul.

“Much love to my @FIBA fam!” Anthony responded to FIBA.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Love you my brother @DwyaneWade” Anthony responded to Dwyane Wade.

“All love @spidadmitchell” Anthony responded to Donovan Mitchell.

“Thank you @Giannis_An34! Looking forward to seeing all your future accomplishments” Anthony responded to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“🤣🤣🤣 ALL LOVE @ATLHawks” Anthony responded to the Hawks.

“Much love and gratitude to my @Lakers family 🙏🏾” Anthony responded to the Lakers.

Much love and gratitude to my @Lakers family 🙏🏾 https://t.co/C8Zggxz7Q8 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) May 22, 2023

Here are some additional funny reactions and responses from Anthony. It is clear that Anthony was loved all around the league for his accomplishments.

🤣🤣🤣 Hoodie Melo is here to stay #STAYME7O https://t.co/DDvKHTJzdR — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) May 22, 2023