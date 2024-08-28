Retired NBA star Carmelo Anthony wants to try to become an NBA owner one day. Anthony knows a lot goes into the business side of being an NBA owner, and stacking up the funds isn’t easy. He opened up about possibly owning a team in a recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, brought to you by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“I’m out there trying to raise money now, trying to raise money with my sports fund. I’ve been traveling the world, like Japan, and this place, and that place to go fundraise,” Anthony said. “It’s hard to raise money, it’s hard to raise money. Most people are like you got the money, no it’s hard to raise money and getting people to understand what sports is. There’s so much money being spent on sports, and people don’t really understand it. People really don’t understand sports.”

As an aspiring NBA owner, Anthony is open to forming a new ownership group with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. When his co-host Mero asked how he would respond to the hypothetical opportunity, Carmelo welcomed the idea with open arms.

“I would love it, that’s how you create what they talk about generational. You get what I’m saying: that’s generational, that’s legacy if we can do that. I don’t know how I’m open. I don’t know how open they are; everybody’s in their own situation.

Anthony made more than $260 million in NBA salary earnings throughout his career, per Sportico.

Carmelo Anthony advocates to bring the Sonics back to Seattle

When Carmelo Anthony was asked about a report suggesting billionaire Jeff Bezos’ interest in bringing an NBA franchise to Seattle, Washington, the future Hall of Fame forward said it’s something he would love to see happen. After the news of Wyc Grousbeck selling the champion Boston Celtics broke, podcaster Bill Simmons reported Bezos’ interest in buying the Celtics. The Amazon owner told The Information’s Nick Wingfield there was “zero truth” to the report, spelling the rumor.

However, many believe Bezos is interested in bringing a franchise to Seattle, Amazon’s home and the former home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, formerly the Sonics. Anthony would embrace the Sonics' return to the association.

“It’s smart to do Seattle. Seattle has history. It’s history, it’s like legacy, it’s tradition,” Anthony said. “For them to be cut off like that and their identity goes directly to Oklahoma City, you know what I’m saying? Seattle has a rich history when it comes to what they contributed to [the] NBA and the city. If you look at all the other sports, their fans are phenomenal out there. 12th man, 6th man, soccer; they support their town.

“Seattle needs to be back. Players that understand, they want Seattle back.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Anthony is an NBA owner soon.