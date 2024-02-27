DeMarcus Cousins used to be a nightmare to deal with in the NBA. Those days are gone and he's no longer playing in the greatest basketball league in the world. He is still active, though, playing abroad while he still can.
The former Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans big man also recently guested on the Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment and shared his true feelings after the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Kings to the Pellies just after the All-Star break in 2017.
“All in all I felt stupid as hell. It was like one of them situations when I felt like everyone knew what was going on except me. Everybody was looking at me so it was like damn what just happened? It was confusing. And it was like I don’t really know what to believe right now,” DeMarcus Cousins said.
Cousins also said that he only found out about the trade when he saw it on a video.
“Obviously you [are] caught up in the moment, it’s unexpected. I mean in the moment of that video, I just had to tell myself just hold yourself together until we know what the f**k is going on, you know what I mean? That s**t was embarrassing as hell, P!”
It has over half a decade since that trade and it looks like it still stings for DeMarcus Cousins, who also played for the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers.
Cousins is still just 33, so perhaps there is still a chance for him to play in the NBA again.