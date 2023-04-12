Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins shocked the whole world when he decided to take his talents overseas as he continues his basketball career. Even rapper and businessman Ice Cube was surprised by the move, so much so that he’s now trying to convince the big man to come back to the US and play in his BIG3 league instead.

Cousins is reportedly signing wit the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League as he looks for a path back to the NBA. Ice Cube expressed his belief that Boogie deserves to be in the NBA, but he noted that if the top professional league in the world doesn’t want him, he’s always welcome in the Big3.

“My man Boogie going overseas. Boogie, come play in the Big3 on CBS, man! Sometimes I feel a little conflicted about asking guys to come to the league when I know they still deserve to be in the NBA. And he’s a guy that deserves to be in the NBA, Isaiah Thomas is a guy that deserves to be in the NBA right, Lou Williams deserves to be in the NBA. So I’ll be a little conflicted about asking them, but if they don’t want you, we do got you!” Ice Cube said during an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s K[no]w Mercy show.

“You know, get down for the fans in the league where you can shine and be treated like the superstar that you are.”

DeMarcus Cousins last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. He remains a serviceable big who can score and grab rebounds, but while he is confident he can be one of the best big men in the league, no team has taken a gamble on him this 2022-23.

The 32-year-old remains determined to return to the NBA, but if that door has closed on him, maybe he can consider Ice Cube’s Big3 invite and show the rest of America that he can still ball.