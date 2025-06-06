The Indiana Fever will already be without guard Caitlin Clark against the Chicago Sky on Saturday night as she recovers from an injury. Will the team also be without head coach Stephanie White, however?

According to Chloe Peterson of indystar.com, the Fever head coach's status for the game is in question due to a personal reason.

“Head coach Steph White was not with the team at practice on Friday because of a personal reason, an Indiana Fever spokesperson told IndyStar,” Peterson wrote in an article that was published Friday. “She will not be traveling with the team to Chicago on Friday afternoon, and her status for Saturday's game against the Sky at the United Center is to be determined.”

There is still a chance that White could attend the game on Saturday night in Chicago. If she does make the game, though, she will not travel with the team on Friday afternoon as Peterson reported.

White previously coached in Indiana in 2015 and 2016. She would later land the head coaching job in Connecticut with the Sun, where she spent two seasons from 2023-2024. White returned to Indiana this past offseason to lead the Fever.

Many people around the WNBA world considered the Fever to be a championship contender heading into 2025. Indiana has yet to meet the lofty preseason expectations, as the team holds a 3-4 record up to this point in the '25 campaign. As mentioned, Clark has missed time due to an injury. Barring any setbacks, the star guard could return soon. The Fever have certainly missed Clark amid her injury absence.

On Saturday, though, Indiana will attempt to earn a win in Chicago without Clark and possibly without White. Updates on White's status for the game should be provided on Saturday.

The Fever and Sky are scheduled to play at 8 PM EST on Saturday night in what projects to be a competitive contest.