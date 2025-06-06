The Baltimore Ravens signed Rashod Bateman to a $36.7 million contract extension on Thursday after a breakout campaign in 2024. The wideout is now under team control through 2029 and will continue to be an important weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Bateman spoke to reporters on Friday and revealed why 2025 will be a “revenge season” after he missed time due to injury in past years, and the Ravens' loss in heartbreaking fashion to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round due to Mark Andrews' dropped pass in the dying seconds.

Via Morgan Adsit:

Just got another extension (3rd Ravens deal), coming off best season, but WR Rashod Bateman calls moving forward and this next season "revenge season." Personally to get back all that time lost to injury and last season's ending. pic.twitter.com/UFU7gILJrh — Morgan Adsit (@MorganAdsit) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bateman has dealt with numerous health issues throughout his first three NFL seasons, but he really impressed in '24. The former Minnesota Gopher was the lone player in the league to average over 16 yards per catch and reel in a minimum of nine touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

The pass-catcher had 45 receptions for 756 yards, emerging as one of Jackson's go-to targets alongside Zay Flowers and Andrews. Bateman is grateful for his new deal and believes it's a testament to his hard work.

Via ESPN:

“I just know I can play ball and it's like everybody knows that now and I'm not here to prove that to nobody,” Bateman said. “I work for the Ravens. I work for Lamar Jackson technically. If these guys are pleased with what I'm doing and my work ethic and all of that, then I feel like as a team that's important to me. So I've done that and I'm definitely looking to continue to build off of that for sure.”

Although Bateman faced a lot of criticism after the Ravens took him in the first round in 2021 due to his lack of playing time because of injuries, the youngster is now healthy, thriving, and ready to build off '24. Hopefully, Bateman can help Baltimore finally get over the playoff hump after another disappointing exit.