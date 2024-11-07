Dion Waiters, former NBA guard and 10-season veteran, recently made a bold claim during an appearance on the “Scoop B Radio” podcast with host Brandon Robinson. Reflecting on his career, which spanned stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, the 32-year-old asserted his current scoring ability despite not being on an NBA roster.

“I can still go out there and get you 20 right now—literally, 20 right now, respectfully,” Waiters declared. “Like, respectfully, I say that. I’m not just talking, because I was born with a gift, bro, to play basketball. And it’s like riding a bike.”

Waiters’ statement underscored his enduring confidence in his basketball skills and his belief that his scoring touch remains intact. Known for his aggressive playstyle and shot-making ability, Waiters developed a reputation as a scorer throughout his career, averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range. His most productive season came with the Miami Heat in 2016-17, where he stepped up following Dwyane Wade’s departure to the Chicago Bulls. During that season, he averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and an impressive 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Dion Waiters reflects on his NBA career, makes bold 20-point claim

Despite his strong performance that season, Waiters’ Heat narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing with a 41-41 record after a dramatic turnaround from an 11-30 start. His contributions were pivotal in the Heat's resurgence, with Waiters frequently serving as a go-to scorer down the stretch.

Waiters' career culminated with a championship ring as part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers roster during the NBA’s Orlando bubble season, a notable milestone in his journey across multiple teams. Since then, he has been out of the league but continues to maintain his passion and readiness for the game. His recent comments reflect a confidence many former players maintain, though he has yet to secure a new NBA opportunity.

Throughout his career, Waiters’ scoring ability and determination have been defining traits, and his recent remarks on the podcast reveal a player who believes his basketball journey might not yet be finished.