Former Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan haven't always seen eye to eye in the years since they won six championships with the franchise. Pippen has made a series of increasingly controversial media claims in the last few years, some of which is reportedly due to his anger at how he was perceived in the Jordan-produced “Last Dance documentary for ESPN.

One person who just wants everyone to get along, if you can believe it, is Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, who recently took to his own podcast to dissect the relationship between Jordan and Pippen, per HoopsHype.

“Recently, Scottie Pippen says he would win six rings without Michael Jordan. That’s when you tell your friends, ‘Man, take a shot,'” said Green. “I grew up watching them, man. I’m a big Scottie fan. I don’t know what Scottie’s going through, but I send my love because, no, I’m dead serious, man. You start making comments like the ones Scottie’s been making lately, and people start remembering you for those comments—not for being Scottie Pippen. I don’t like that.”

Funnily enough, the same general trend could be applied to Draymond Green's career, as the former Defensive Player of the Year has become more known for his frequent suspensions and dirty plays than for his Hall of Fame level talent.

A bitter feud

There have been several superstar tandems throughout NBA history that weren't necessarily best friends with each other off of the court, including Los Angeles Lakers duo Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

However, Pippen's media comments about Jordan over the last several years have gotten increasingly more bizarre, constantly denying that Jordan is the “GOAT” of the sport, among other things.

As previously mentioned, some of this animosity reportedly stemmed from Pippen's disdain for the way he was portrayed in “The Last Dance,” which often cast the Bulls star in a selfish, negative light while glorifying Jordan.

How much of his public criticism of Jordan is due to that and how much of it is what Scottie Pippen truly believes remains to be seen.

One thing that seems clear is that these two aren't burying the hatchet anytime soon.