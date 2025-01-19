The relationship between Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan doesn't appear to be all peaches and cream. Pippen recently went on a podcast and said the two players didn't have much of a personal relationship when playing together, per Hoops Hype.

“He’s is a very difficult person to deal with,” Pippen said, per PBD Podcast. “I played with him for years, so I know that when it’s time for you to move in your direction then go in your direction, don’t sit there and try to procrastinate or stretch it that the relationship is not where it was or not what it used to be and it’s never going to be the same, so why try and make something out of nothing, or try to make something that was never there.

So yeah, great teammate, but we were never great friends.”

The former Bulls player, who left Chicago following the 1997-98 season, discussed his time with Jordan while on the show. Pippen and Jordan famously won six NBA titles together, while playing for the Bulls in the 1990s.

Scottie Pippen recently opened up about his time with the Bulls

Pippen had a very lengthy NBA career, playing for several different franchises. He will most notably be known though for playing as Robin to Jordan's Batman, while they were with the Bulls. Pippen retired from basketball after the 2003-4 season.

Pippen recently appeared on the podcast and talked about his time with the Windy City franchise. It wasn't all negative, as Pippen joked that Jordan and company would be the kings of social media, if apps were around in the 1990s.

It was revealed recently that Cristiano Ronaldo has 647 million Instagram followers. Pippen thinks Jordan would have assembled more.

“I think he would have probably doubled that, I'm going to be honest,” Pippen added.

Pippen finished his career as one of the best NBA players of his time. He scored a total of 18,940 points and grabbed 7,494 rebounds. Pippen was selected fifth overall in the 1987 NBA Draft, by the Seattle SuperSonics. A trade immediately sent him to Chicago and the rest is history.

After leaving Chicago, Pippen played with the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers. He returned to the Bulls one last time, during the 2003-4 campaign.

The Bulls have never been the same without Jordan and Pippen, as the franchise continues to search for its first NBA title since the 1998 season.