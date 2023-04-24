Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks agree on very few things — but they do have one thing in common.

The beef between Green and Brooks went into overdrive during the regular season whenever the Golden State Warriors played the Memphis Grizzlies.

It resulted in podcast bashing and post-game digs, and if there turns out to be a Warriors-Grizzlies series during the playoffs, it’s guaranteed to be a box office.

That said, they do agree on one thing and that’s the NBA referee that they love which is Tony Brothers.

“Tony Brothers will go back and forth with you,” Green said in a recent ESPN piece. “I love that. I think that’s incredible. You’re not a robot. …

“Those that have that human element, they have feel for the game. They’re not just like, ‘Oh, you touched him right there. By the rulebook, that’s a foul.’ You can’t referee this game just by no rulebook.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That sentiment was echoed by Grizzlies forward Brooks, who named Brothers his favorite referee out of everyone else.

“There’s guys like Tony who don’t take no s**t from nobody, and that’s my favorite ref of all of them,” Brooks said. “He’ll bark back and then he’ll cut it off. He’s been in the league for so long, know what I mean? You’ve got to show respect for that.

“Then there’s guys who take it emotionally or take it the wrong way. Some of them don’t know how to ref passionate players. With me, I’m passionate, I play physical, I try to do all the little tricks on the defensive side, so it’s hard to ref me. …

“You’ve got to have conversations beforehand or after, or whatnot, and then you’ve still got to show them respect ultimately.”

All in all, it’s not surprising that players like Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks like a referee with personality such as Brothers when you really think about it.